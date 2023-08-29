Views by the millions and equally gigantic pressure for the YouTube star

When you are known as the “biggest YouTuber in the world,” there is immense pressure on your shoulders. Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is no stranger to this pressure. However, many content creators have been sounding the alarm about mental health and the need to prioritize it.

There is a risk of reaching a point of exhaustion, also known as “burn-out,” if this pressure is not addressed. As time goes on, MrBeast seems to be flirting with this dangerous line.

An extremely fast pace that puts him at risk of exhaustion: no downtime for MrBeast

During the summer, YouTube content tends to become scarce as many YouTubers take some time off. However, MrBeast is not slowing down. He continues to film and schedule releases until the end of the year. He only plans to take a few days off at the end of 2023.

While some see this as a sign of dedication to his job as a content creator, others question the sustainability of such a fast pace.

In order to upload weekly videos later this year, I’ve been filming every single day (and only have a couple days off filming between now and end of year), and I’m mentally exhausted. I hope you guys love these videos when they go up. I’m pushing myself to the max to get them done — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 26, 2023

In his message, MrBeast explains that he is currently filming a lot of videos to plan releases until the end of the year, with one video per week. While he is committed to delighting his community, he also mentions that he is mentally exhausted and on the verge of exhaustion due to this excessive workload.

With the ongoing discussions about the impact of this pressure on mental health and the obsession with excess in the content creation field, the conflicting opinions raise concerns. Some glorify this tireless dedication, while others urge MrBeast to prioritize self-care.