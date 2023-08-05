Apple Card Promotion: Earn 6% Cash Back at Panera Bread

Apple will begin introducing a new promotion for the Apple Card in August. This campaign will allow Apple Card customers additional Daily Cash benefits for purchases made at Panera Bread. Apple Card holders who make purchases at Panera using Apple Pay can earn 6% cash back instead of 3% from now until the end of the month.

Qualifying for the Cashback Reward

Customers of Panera need to use Apple Pay in conjunction with the Apple Card to qualify for the cashback reward, and the 6% bonus is redeemable on purchases of up to $500 made throughout August. Apple Cardholders who spend $500 at Panera can earn a $30 bonus on purchases.

Panera shops in the United States, the Panera app, and the Panera website all offer the ability to make purchases.