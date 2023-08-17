The Nun II: What to Expect from the Latest Installment in The Conjuring Universe

The latest installment in The Conjuring Universe is on its way to movie theaters, and fans of the horror franchise can’t wait to find out what kind of terrifying surprises the demon Valak has in store for them next. The Nun II has been anticipated for a long time because it is a part of the sinister world built by horror hero James Wan. Now, five years after the release of the first film in The Nun franchise, people are ready to know what terrifying place the devil will visit next. The audience in the first film in the Nun franchise followed Sister Irene and Father Burke as they examined the death of a nun living at the monastery of Saint Cartha in Romania. Within the confines of the Abbey, things were not as they appeared, and Sister Irene found herself in a battle with the demon who had evaded excommunication by taking possession of an unsuspecting delivery man named Maurice. The events of the second film take place four years after the first, so spectators will have to wait and witness what kind of horrors the demon is capable of while inside its new body. Note from the Editor: This article was most recently updated on August 13, 2023.

The Nun 2 Cast

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Anna Popplewell as Marcella

Bonnie Aarons as The Nun

Storm Reid

Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

Anouk Darwin Homewood

Maxime Elias-Menet as Jacques

What is the Release Date of The Nun 2?

Even though it was stated that The Nun 2 was in development not long after the release of the first movie in 2018, the release date for The Nun 2 was not disclosed until much later. However, the second episode of The Nun is expected to be released in theaters on September 8, 2023, almost five years after the first film in the series. Peter Safran, the producer of The Conjuring franchise, disclosed in an interview with EW in 2019 that a sequel is currently being planned for The Nun 2 and will feature “a really fun storyline.” In addition, he said the following regarding the potential sequel: “I think another Nun movie is inevitable.”

Who is the Director of The Nun 2?

Michael Chaves is an American film director, screenwriter, visual effects artist, editor, and executive producer. He is most known for his work on the miniseries Chase Champion and the theatrical films The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Chaves also wrote the screenplays for both of those projects. He began his career in feature-length filmmaking with the production of the horror films The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Nun II, all of which were directed by James Wan and are the sixth, eighth, and ninth episodes of The Conjuring Universe, respectively. James Wan also served as the film’s producer. Another one of his horror movies, The Reckoning, will be directed by him for Platinum Dunes, which is owned by Michael Bay, Bradley Fuller, and Andrew Form. Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan are the screenwriters for the movie, and he will direct it.

THE NUN II | OFFICIAL TRAILER

What is the Plot of The Nun 2?

In an interview with ComingSoon.net, the actress who plays the demon Valak expressed her desire that the movie would delve deeper into the “depth of the demon.” Investigating the character of the demonic being could explain how Ed and Lorraine Warren would eventually handle the situation in upcoming installments of The Conjuring franchise.