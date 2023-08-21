The New Percy Jackson Series Revealed in a Teaser

The highly anticipated Disney+ series Percy Jackson has announced its premiere date on December 20. This new adaptation comes 10 years after the last film and will feature actor Walker Scobell, known for his role in Adam through time. What makes this series even more exciting is that the author of the original saga, Rick Riordan, will be behind the camera, directing the first two episodes. The first season will focus on bringing to life the events of the very first book, The Thief of Lightning, which was previously adapted into a film in 2009 under the direction of Chris Columbus.

In terms of casting, the lead trio will be portrayed by Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The series will also feature talented actors such as Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermès, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysos, Lance Reddick as Zeus, and Toby Stephens as Poseidon.

A Series to Restore the Honor?

The first Percy Jackson film, despite having a renowned director (known for movies like Mom, I missed the plane!, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) and a star-studded cast (including Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Pierce Brosnan, Uma Thurman, Rosario Dawson, and Sean Bean), received harsh criticism and a disappointing rating of 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was an unexpected combination of a teen movie, a road movie, and a fantasy film, taking significant liberties with the source material. The sequel that followed was even worse received.

Given the previous disappointments, fans are now hopeful that the new series will deliver a better adaptation of the beloved books.