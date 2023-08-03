A New 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad from Belkin

A new accessory, the 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe integration, was introduced by Belkin as part of the company’s announcement of the launch of a new product in its BoostCharge Pro series.

MagSafe Charging Pad Features

The MagSafe Charging Pad can supply a compatible iPhone with up to 15 watts of power and costs $80. It comes equipped with a MagSafe puck. Since the iPhone 12, Apple has included compatibility for MagSafe in their devices. Additionally, all iPhone models are compatible with 15W charging, except for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which have a maximum output of 12W.

AirPods Charging

In addition, each AirPod comes with a charging case that can supply up to 5 watts of electricity. The new BoostCharge Pro does not support charging for Apple Watches, and because it is a flat charger, it is not compatible with the Standby mode that will be added to the iPhone in iOS 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Convenient and Versatile

The charging station for AirPods can also charge other Qi-based devices, such as a second iPhone. However, it does so at a slower speed than that of the MagSafe port. The 2-in-1 Charging Pad can be purchased in either black or white, and its compact size makes it an excellent choice for taking on the road.

On the Belkin website, you may pay $80 to acquire the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. You can find the website here.