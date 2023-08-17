The Mystery of Sam Wilson, the New Captain America

Marvel fans are wondering, where is Sam Wilson, also known as the new Captain America? This question has been circulating among fans since August 16, 2023, when it was revealed that the character, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, has been noticeably absent from recent superhero productions by Disney.

Over the past two years, more than twenty films and series have been released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including popular titles like Loki, Black Widow, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Moon Knight, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, Sam Wilson’s character seems to have been left out.

Fans have expressed their disappointment, pointing out that there were opportunities to mention or include Sam Wilson in these productions. A simple reference or cameo appearance would have sufficed. After all, Sam Wilson is Captain America, one of the iconic characters of the MCU and a symbol of the United States.

One Reddit user remarked, “The fact that he was not even mentioned is just crazy. We live in a world with a new Captain America, and yet there is no acknowledgement. It just doesn’t make sense from a historical standpoint.”

Others speculate that Disney has too many projects and heroes to focus on, making it difficult to give airtime to all of its characters. However, fans are eagerly awaiting Sam Wilson’s return and are hoping to see him in future Marvel productions.

What’s Next for Sam Wilson?

Before the release of the new Captain America movie, “Brave New World,” in 2024, Disney has plans to release the second season of Loki and possibly the series “Daredevil: Born Again.” However, these schedules may be affected by the ongoing strike of actors and screenwriters in Hollywood.

In the meantime, Sam Wilson’s whereabouts remain a mystery. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him again and hoping for his reappearance in the Marvel universe soon.