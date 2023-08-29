In your opinion, what is the most expensive French film in history?

Have you ever wondered which French film holds the title for being the most expensive? One might guess Asterix, considering the large budget required to bring together a stellar cast and create period costumes. Alternatively, Babylon AD, a science fiction movie directed by Mathieu Kassovitz and released in 2008, could come to mind. But here’s a hint: it’s a project by Luc Besson. Would you guess it to be Fifth Element, Arthur and the Minimoys, or Joan of Arc? Well, surprisingly, the answer is Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

When a comic strip becomes the most expensive French film

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, a science fiction film released in 2017, was created by Luc Besson, known for his works such as Monsieur Le Grand Bleu and Nikita. The story follows the adventures of Valerian and Laureline, two members of the Space-Time Service who must unravel a dark force threatening the balance of the Alpha city, a pivotal location in the galaxy. Interestingly, the film is an adaptation of the French comic strip Valérian et Laureline, which was published from 1970 to 2010. Surprisingly, this project cost over 200 million euros!