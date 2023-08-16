Apple Card Monthly Installment Plan Update Restricts SIM-Free iPhone Purchases

Apple recently released an update to its U.S. Apple Card Monthly Installment plan, which stipulates that customers must buy an iPhone associated with AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile to qualify for the feature. Because of this modification, the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan can no longer be utilized to buy an iPhone that does not include a SIM card.

Limitations on SIM-Free iPhones

Because the iPhones purchased via the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan come unlocked, users can transfer carriers whenever they like. Despite this, buyers must have a plan with a supported carrier to complete the purchase. Installment plans can no longer be utilized when purchasing an iPhone without a SIM card and then connecting it to a service provider such as Mint Mobile.

In June, Apple made these modifications public knowledge by publishing an updated support manual, and the company also officially revised the monthly installment plan. Before this point, users could utilize Apple Card installments to buy an iPhone online with the option to connect to a carrier later. This allowed customers to buy an iPhone and link it to any carrier.

Customers who used Apple Card installments were previously forced to select one of the three primary store carriers as their carrier of choice. At this time, the in-store policy and the online policy are consistent with one another.