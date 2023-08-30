The Marvels Movie

On November 8, Marvel Studios will release their latest creation, The Marvels. According to an internet rumor, this film is not only the shortest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but also the shortest among all films released this year. The movie stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, alongside Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in the roles of Miss Marvel and Monica Rambeau, respectively. Fans may recognize these characters from the series Miss Marvel and Secret Invasion. The Marvels takes viewers on a cosmic adventure where the three protagonists swap places whenever they use their powers.

The film is rumored to have a duration of 93 minutes, excluding credits. This information comes from a Twitter account called Cryptic HD QUALITY, which has been known to provide verified information about various Disney+ series, including the recent series Ahsoka. While these rumors are yet to be confirmed, there is a strong reason to believe them based on the account’s track record.

Longer Movies

In recent years, Marvel Studios has released movies with relatively long durations. For example, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lasts 2 hours and 28 minutes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is 2 hours and 29 minutes long, and the shortest film of this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has a duration of 2 hours and 5 minutes. The Marvels, on the other hand, is expected to be 1 hour shorter, which is nearly a 40% reduction. However, a shorter duration does not necessarily indicate a lower quality film. Movies like Thor and Ant-Man received mixed reviews despite their length, suggesting that runtime is not always a determining factor of a movie’s quality.

Can a Short Marvel Be Good?

A shorter Marvel movie can have its benefits. Firstly, it makes the film more accessible, especially for younger audiences who might find it challenging to sit through a nearly 3-hour movie. A shorter duration also allows for a faster pace, provided that the storyline remains relatively simple and the limited time does not compromise the overall comprehension. Interestingly, a well-received Marvel release by audiences, Werewolf by Night, was only an hour long and exclusively available on Disney+. This film received an 89% rating on RottenTomatoes, while Ant-Man and Thor’s most recent adventures scored 46% and 63% respectively. These examples demonstrate that quality is not solely determined by duration.