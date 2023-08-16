A Blow to Superhero Movies

Superhero movies have become quite tiresome for fans ever since the conclusion of the Avengers storyline. With only a few exceptions, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, these movies have been unable to achieve the expected success. This is especially evident in the recent failures of DC films at the box office.

Nia DaCosta, the director of The Marvels, the upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has also noticed this fatigue among fans when it comes to the announcement of yet another superhero movie. This exhaustion is understandable considering that there have been 32 Marvel films and several series released since the huge success of Iron Man in 2008. However, DaCosta believes her film offers something unique and is therefore urging everyone not to miss its theatrical release on November 8.

The Marvels Has the Solution!

According to Nia DaCosta, The Marvels has brought an extra touch of originality compared to other Marvel films. In an interview with Total Film magazine, she describes her movie as “wacky as it is absurd,” featuring Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in the leading roles.

In The Marvels, the superheroines face an unprecedented problem. Whenever they use their powers, they inexplicably switch positions, leading to hilariously chaotic situations.