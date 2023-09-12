The Marsh King’s Daughter: A Thrilling Journey into Family Secrets and Survival

Family dynamics can be exceptionally difficult to navigate when your father is a convicted killer. In the soon-to-be-released film, “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” audiences will be treated to an exhilarating, action-packed journey at the movies. Daisy Ridley plays the role of Helena Pelletier, a young mother with treacherous and painful background. The film is an adaptation of the thriller novel of the same name written by Karen Dionne. When her father, Jacob Holbrook, who also abducted her, walks out of prison, all hell breaks loose. Ben Mendelsohn plays Jacob. The film is directed by Neil Burger, who is known for his previous works such as Voyagers, and it promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats as it unravels a heart-pounding plot that is loaded with suspense, family secrets, and the frightening echoes of a dark past. Everything that we have learned about The Marsh King’s Daughter up to this point is listed here.

The Marsh King’s Daughter Cast

Ben Mendelsohn as Jacob Holbrook

Daisy Ridley as Helena Pelletier

Garrett Hedlund

Gil Birmingham

Brooklynn Prince

Caren Pistorius

Imali Perera as Donna

Chris Violette as Chris

Joshua Peace as ATV Driver

Joey Carson as Marigold Pelletier

Pamela MacDonald as Mrs. Haver

Ash Catherwood as State Police Deputy

Joseph Daly as Elderly Man

What is the Release Date of The Marsh King’s Daughter?

The film’s distribution was shopped to different distributors following the dissolution of STXfilms’ domestic distribution company before finally landing at Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, who were announced to be co-distributing the film in the United States and have scheduled the film for release on October 6, 2023. The film was initially meant to be released by STXfilms; however, the film’s distribution was shopped to different distributors following the dissolution of STXfilms’ domestic distribution company. As part of the multi-year output arrangement that ErosSTX has with the firm via Prime Video, Amazon Studios will be responsible for the film’s distribution in European regions.

Who is the Director of The Marsh King’s Daughter?

Neil Norman Burger is a name that’s familiar to American moviegoers. He is most recognized for his roles in the satirical mockumentary Interview with the Assassin (2002), the historical drama The Illusionist (2006), the science fiction action film Limitless (2011), and the dystopian thriller Divergent (2014).

The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023) Official Trailer – Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, Garrett Hedlund

What is the Plot of The Marsh King’s Daughter?

The following is a synopsis of The Marsh King’s Daughter provided by Lionsgate:

“In the suspenseful thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, a lady with a mysterious past will venture into the wilderness she abandoned to confront the most deadly man she has ever encountered: her father. In the movie, Helena’s (Daisy Ridley) seemingly normal life conceals a dark and dangerous secret: her estranged father, played by Ben Mendelsohn, is the notorious Marsh King, and he was the one who held her and her mother captive in the wilderness for many years. Helena is forced to face her history as her father makes his daring escape from prison. Helena must find the resolve to face her demons and outmaneuver the guy who taught her everything she knows about surviving in the wild to protect her family from the man who taught her everything she knows about surviving in the wilderness.

The Marsh King’s Daughter is an adaptation of Dionne’s novel, and it weaves a