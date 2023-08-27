Summary

Series Boba Fett’s Book takes place in the same time frame as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. It has a significant connection with the latter. The young woman appears in the penultimate episode, where she meets Luke Skywalker and compares him to Anakin. The TV show consists of 7 episodes following the adventures of the bounty hunter Boba Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand as they return to Tatooine to claim territory previously ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

Boba Fett’s Book

Boba Fett’s Book is a series that coincides with The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. It introduces a key character who appears in the penultimate episode alongside Luke Skywalker. The show focuses on the journey of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they reclaim Tatooine’s territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The character Ahsoka does not appear in the film Return of the Jedi, but it helps to understand the geopolitics of the series. This movie takes place during the New Republic era, after the fall of the Galactic Empire. The story follows Luke Skywalker, Jabba the Hutt, and Darth Vader in their battle to save their friends and the galaxy from the dark side of the Force.

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Rebels is a four-season animated series set between the third and fourth films. It revolves around a group of rebels known as “the Specters” who carry out covert operations against the Imperial forces. This series introduces characters like Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Ezra Bridger, and Sabine Wren, who will also appear in upcoming Disney+ series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is an animated series that explores the stories and origins of Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano. It showcases Ahsoka’s youth and her journey from birth, giving viewers a glimpse of her powers. The series consists of 6 episodes, each lasting about fifteen minutes.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is the first work in the Star Wars universe to introduce the character of Ahsoka. It focuses on her evolution and her role as the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader). The series follows their mission to confront Jabba the Hutt while the war between the clone army and the forces of the dark side unfolds. This animated series has 7 seasons with episodes lasting about twenty minutes.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is an ongoing series with 24 episodes divided into three seasons. Ahsoka Tano makes a brief appearance in Season 2 Episode 5, where she encounters Din Djarin and Grogu in her quest for Grand Admiral Thrawn. This live-action series takes place in the same time frame as the next Star Wars TV show and marks the first appearance of Ahsoka Tano portrayed by Rosario Dawson.