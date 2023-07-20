The Man, the Myth, and the Machine: A Comedy Film Starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill

It has been announced that The Man, the Myth, and the Machine will be released on Blu-ray and DVD. On August 15, 2023, the DVD and Blu-ray release of the exciting new comedy, starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill as a father-son team taking on the Russian mob, will occur. In the upcoming comedy film based on Kreischer’s humor, a fictitious version of the comic will address the topic of a joke he said as part of his comedy routine 10 years ago that has gained widespread notoriety.

The Storyline

Bert Kreischer, a stand-up comedian also known as The Machine, is the movie’s protagonist, which hit theaters in May of this year. His most well-known stand-up act is based on a real-life encounter on a college trip to Russia. While under the influence of alcohol, Kreischer found himself inadvertently mixed up with members of the Russian mafia. However, the journey comes back to haunt him 23 years after he and his father, whom Mark Hamill portrays, are abducted and brought back to Russia. The mob forces him to atone for wrongdoing 20 years earlier. It is up to Kreischer and his father to fight their way out of the grips of the crowd and to do so, and they must retrace the actions of Kreischer’s younger self, who Jimmy Tatro portrays. In addition, because they are going up against the Russian mob, they will need to work on mending their strained relationship.

Bonus Features

The newly remastered physical DVD of the movie will also include many bonus features, such as a featurette called “Bert’s Big Bash – Premiere Party,” “Bert, Bruised & Brawlin’: The Action of The Machine,” outtakes, bloopers, deleted sequences, “The Making of The Machine,” and “The Cast of The Machine.” The movie will also be made available digitally and distributed on Blu-ray and DVD formats. The Blu-ray and DVD copies of the film will come with a digital code that unlocks the accompanying supplementary content.

The Team Behind the Film

Peter Atencio is the director of The Machine, and the film is based on the stand-up comedy performed by Burt Kreischer. Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes are responsible for writing the script for the film. The film was produced by Bert Kreischer, LeeAnn Kreischer, Judi Marmel, Cale Boyter, and Peter Atencio. Jay Ashenfelter and Philip Waley are credited as executive producers of the movie. In addition to Kreischer, Hamill, and Tatro, Iva Babi, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Jessica Gabor star in the movie. The movie has received a rating of R because of the intense violence, extensive language, prevalent drug use, and some sexual themes. The length of time that the movie is shown is 112 minutes.

Conclusion

The Man, the Myth, and the Machine is an upcoming comedy film that promises entertainment and laughter. With the talented duo of Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill leading the cast, audiences can expect a hilarious and action-packed experience. The film’s release on Blu-ray and DVD, along with the inclusion of bonus features, adds to the excitement. Directed by Peter Atencio and based on Kreischer’s stand-up comedy, The Machine is a must-watch for comedy enthusiasts. Get ready to laugh and join the father-son team as they take on the Russian mob and navigate their way through a series of comedic misadventures.