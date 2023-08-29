War of the Rohirrim will have to wait eight more months

The highly anticipated animated movie, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, set in the thrilling universe of Middle Earth, has experienced a setback in its release date. Originally scheduled for April 10, 2024, the film has been delayed due to the rescheduling of Dune 2 by Warner Bros. This decision was influenced by ongoing strikes within the film industry, which have already caused disruptions to numerous film releases. Consequently, the release of The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim is now scheduled for December 13, 2024, in the United States. However, this delay may, in fact, benefit the film by positioning it within the Christmas period, a favorable time for fantastic movies.

Discover the history of Helm’s Deep

Transporting viewers 250 years prior to the events depicted in the iconic Peter Jackson trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim presents a captivating tale centered around the formation of the renowned Helm’s Deep. Essential to this epic narrative is the ninth King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, and the origins of the fortress that later becomes a symbol in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. The movie delves into Helm’s conflicts with the Dunlendings, a ferocious warrior tribe residing on Rohan’s borders. Helm finds himself at odds with the powerful Dunlending landowner named Freca, who possesses Rohirrim blood himself. Freca endeavors to arrange a union between his son, Wulf, and King Helm’s daughter, Hera, but fate intervenes and Helm accidentally slays Freca with a single blow. As a result of an assault on Rohan, Helm and his kingdom are compelled to retreat and seek refuge in what will later be known as Helm’s Deep. King Helm Hammerhand faces numerous challenges, including betrayal and war, as he fights for the survival of his people and his realm. This enthralling tale promises to immerse fans of J.R.R. Tolkien in an era of Middle Earth that remains relatively unknown.

The director of Ghost in the Shell and Ultraman at the controls

The production of The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim is currently underway, with the Annecy Festival in June providing the first glimpse of the film’s visuals. Leading the project is esteemed anime director Kenji Kamiyama, renowned for his work on series such as Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Ultraman (2019). The screenplay was crafted by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, based on a story by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

The voice cast for the film boasts exceptional talent, with Helm Hammerhand being voiced by Brian Cox. Additionally, Miranda Otto will reprise her beloved role as Eowyn from Peter Jackson’s trilogy. Joining them are accomplished actors, including Luke Pasqualino as Wulf and Gaia Wise as Hera. The film will also feature esteemed individuals such as Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, Janine Duwitski, and more.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim is an animated film set to grace cinemas in December 2024.