The Lord of the Rings: Exploring a Vast Universe

The Lord of the Rings, though it may seem like a massive story, is actually just a small part of the larger universe created by the English author and linguist. In addition to The Hobbit, there are other books like Unfinished Tales and Legends, The Silmarillion, and The Adventures of Tom Bombadil that delve into specific events and expand the universe. Christopher Tolkien, entrusted by his father, played a significant role in bringing these works to light.

Even after Christopher Tolkien’s passing, he continued to compile his father’s notes, organize certain passages, and publish unfinished works that had a sense of coherence. In recent years, there has been a major re-translation project that led to changes in names, tone, and even titles. In our language, The Fellowship of the Ring became The Fellowship of the Ring. This decision was made not once, but twice after initially being considered unsuitable.

In 1978, Ralph Bakshi adapted The Lord of the Rings, but it was in 2001 that Peter Jackson’s adaptation of The Fellowship of the Ring truly transformed the story. The combination of music, set design, narration, and talented actors aligned perfectly, leading to widespread acclaim. The subsequent films, The Two Towers and The Return of the King, further solidified the trilogy’s success, earning a total of 17 Oscars from 30 nominations. Since then, The Lord of the Rings has been adapted into numerous video games, a Hobbit trilogy, and the first season of the series Rings of Power. There may be more films in the future as well.

A Fascinating Tribute

One way to gauge the impact of a cultural work is to look at its influence in the scientific community. Recently, a scientific journal dedicated to the study of fish and reptiles announced the discovery of two new species of catfish in Niger. What caught attention was that one of the species was named after Frodo Baggins, the beloved character from The Lord of the Rings. The species is called chigolanis frodobagginsi. This unique tribute highlights the widespread influence of the series.

This is not the first instance of such naming. In March, an entirely new species of cockroach was named Noctila Pheromosa. Pheromosa is the English name of a Pokémon known as Cancrelove, which appeared as an Ultra-Chimera in the Pokémon Sun/Moon and Pokémon Ultra-Sun/Ultra-Moon games.