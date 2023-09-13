The Little Mermaid: Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation

On May 24, 2023, Disney released their highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved animated film, The Little Mermaid. This adaptation sparked controversy even before its official release, as fans debated the choice of actors and expressed skepticism towards another live-action remake. In recent years, Disney has been investing in remakes of their animated classics, such as The Jungle Book (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017), The Lion King (2019), Aladdin (2019), and Mulan (2020), all featuring real actors instead of animated characters. The Little Mermaid was no exception to this trend, attracting immense attention from fans of the original 1989 cartoon.

A Star-Studded Cast

The film features a talented cast with Halle Bailey playing the role of Ariel, the young mermaid longing to be part of the human world. Jonah Hauer-King portrays Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy takes on the role of Ursula, the sea witch, and Javier Bardem portrays King Triton.

The Little Mermaid is a Hit on Streaming Platforms While the live-action adaptation did not meet Disney’s box office expectations, ranking tenth among the year’s highest-grossing films in 2023, it has garnered significant success on streaming platforms! Since September 6, the movie has been available in certain countries on streaming platforms. In just a few days, it has achieved record-breaking viewership numbers. According to an official statement from The Walt Disney Company, The Little Mermaid was previewed a staggering 16 million times during its first five days on the platform. This impressive success on the streaming platform may incentivize Disney to continue investing in live-action adaptations, as they continue to gain popularity long after their theatrical release. The film’s reputation is expected to grow further as it becomes available in additional countries around the world.