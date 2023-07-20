The Little Mermaid: A Digital Release Brings It Closer to Box Office Milestones

The Little Mermaid will finally be available on digital platforms the following week after being shown in theaters for the past two months. When it does, it will be on the cusp of passing two significant milestones at the box office, both domestically and internationally. When it premiered in May, the movie did not fare well with audiences. Even though its performance in other countries raised some eyebrows, “The Little Mermaid” has maintained its buoyancy during these weeks. After everything has been said and done, it’s a convenient hit for Disney at a time when other high-budget blockbusters have bombed the box office.

A Worldwide Success

The Little Mermaid has amassed a worldwide total of $547 million, with $293 million coming from the United States box office and another $253 million coming from other markets, thanks to an increase of over $2 million in domestic box office revenues over the course of this past weekend. It needs to be determined whether or not the film has sufficient momentum to propel it above the threshold of $300 million in domestic revenue and the mark of $550 million in global revenue. A digital release is imminent.

Comparisons to Aladdin

At the end of May, a live-action adaptation of the timeless animated film The Little Mermaid, originally released in 1989, debuted with $117 million at the American box office. These numbers were almost the same as Aladdin’s debut in the United States over the same period of time four years ago. That film was based on an intellectual property work that was significantly more well-known. It finally played throughout the summer and finished its run in theaters with more than $300 million in the United States and more than $1 billion globally. As a result, Aladdin became the latest Disney animated film to be remade into a live-action movie, joining the likes of Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, and The Lion King.

Possible Reasons for Underperformance

However, there is a possibility that numerous reasons are to blame for The Little Mermaid’s inability to reach such numbers. The original intellectual property is less popular in abroad markets; two, the reviews could have been better; and three, family audiences had better options, such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. These are the three main reasons why the movie didn’t do as well as it could have. And in comparison to the production costs of The Little Mermaid, which are estimated to have been $250 million (not including the additional millions spent on marketing), Super Mario is said to have only cost $100 million.

Costly Productions and Box Office Performance

Even if they had a significant impact at the box office, some movies released this year have been labeled as “under-performers” due to their inflated expenditures, which has been a common explanation given. The pandemic caused costs to skyrocket, which resulted in movies like “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” as well as “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “The Flash,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and “this week’s” “The Flash” having to scramble to recoup from day one. The claimed production budgets for these films ranged from one hundred fifty million dollars to over three hundred million dollars, give or take. It is too soon to say how Dead Reckoning Part One will do in the long run, even though both The Flash and Dial of Destiny have already been deemed failures.

A Lesson for the Future

In the future, Disney will likely want to keep a tight rein on costs, particularly in light of the company’s history of mocking artists trying to get paid what they are due. The Little Mermaid stars newbie Halle Bailey in the lead role and Jonah Hauer-King as Price Eric. The film was directed by Rob Marshall, who, by the way, owns the distinction of having directed the film that was the most costly movie ever filmed at the time of its release, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.