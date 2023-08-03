The Premiere of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 on Blu-ray

The premiere of the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer on Blu-ray will take place on the date that was previously announced. This August, the crime drama’s first season will be released on Blu-ray, bringing the courtroom drama into your house along with extra added features.

The Release of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 on Blu-ray

The release will bring all of the most recent and compelling cases directly to Blu-ray and have a run duration of approximately 500 minutes. The package will also include all 10 episodes of the show and a blooper reel, which will provide an additional serving of entertaining material. Beginning on August 15, the high-definition replay will be distributed by Lionsgate and sold only at Amazon.com for $24.99. The announcement comes just in time for the formal release of Season 2 Part 2, scheduled for Thursday, August 3, on Netflix.

What is The Plot of The Lincoln Lawyer?

The best-selling novel The Brass Verdict by Michael Connelly serves as the basis for the film The Lincoln Lawyer, which follows Mickey Haller, Los Angeles’ hottest defense attorney, who has an opposing point of view. Haller is prepared to return to the courtroom after being sidetracked by various personal issues. After that, he becomes the inheritor of a law practice, which enables him to take on additional cases, including a significant murder trial. As the amount of work increases, Haller must strike a balance between his professional life and his personal life. This includes the fact that he is the parent of a teenager and that he has two ex-wives, one of whom works alongside him and the other of whom is a deputy district attorney. The life of this notorious lawyer is full of drama involving the ladies who are already in his life and those who come into it.

Following the drama-filled first season of the Netflix series, the second season has further ramped up the tension due to Haller’s involvement in a new romantic relationship. Nevertheless, things become much more problematic when Haller is required to defend this new love interest in a significant legal proceeding. Even if the story’s plot isn’t particularly interesting, the protagonist, a lawyer, quickly finds himself in a precarious scenario that ends with a pistol being drawn on him, and he ends up in the hospital. The series can quickly construct compelling narratives that revolve around high-stakes courtroom battles and, more importantly, the people that are loved and multifaceted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cast and Crew of The Lincoln Lawyer

Cast members Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and Angus Sampson are featured in the film The Lincoln Lawyer. Krista Warner, Jazz Raycole, Christopher Gorham, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine were on the roster. Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley are responsible for its creation. Connelly, Humphrey, Kelley, Ryan Hoang Williams, Chris Downey, Zach Calig, Gladys Rodriguez, and Dailyn Rodriguez have contributed to the series as writers.

On August 15, the first season of “The Lincoln Lawyer” will be released on Blu-ray.