Spoiler Alert: The Ending of Fight Club

The ending of Fight Club, based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, has become legendary in film history. The main character, the Narrator (played by Edward Norton), finally gets rid of his imaginary alter ego, Tyler (played by Brad Pitt). Together with Marla (played by Helena Bonham Carter), they witness the destruction of the city while the Pixies’ song “Where is my Mind” plays in the background.

In the novel, Tyler wants to die in the explosions along with the Narrator. However, the explosives fail, and the Narrator tries to turn the weapon against himself. He then wakes up in a psychiatric hospital, where members of his fight club “treat” him and inform him that the destruction project is still ongoing. The author, Chuck Palahniuk, expressed his disappointment with the film’s conclusion in an interview.

A Late Success for Fight Club

Today, Fight Club is considered a cinema classic, but it wasn’t initially well-received upon its release. With a budget estimated between 63 and 65 million dollars, the film only made 37 million in the United States and Canada. However, its international release boosted its box office total to $100.9 million. Fight Club faced controversy due to its violence but still won several awards, such as the Oscar for Best Sound Editing in 2000 and the Empire Award for Best British Actress for Helena Bonham Carter.

If you want to watch or rewatch Fight Club, it is currently available on Disney+.