Apple’s Annual iPhone Event: Dates and Rumors

Bloomberg stated in the most recent issue of his Power On newsletter that the annual iPhone event that Apple hosts is anticipated to occur on Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year. A few days later, on Friday, September 15, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live, and a launch would occur one week later, on Friday, September 22. This would be consistent with Apple’s typical timetable.

Apple’s Typical Timetable

Apple’s event is normally held in the first two weeks of the month, which allows the business to introduce its new iPhones and bring in considerable revenue well before the end of the company’s fiscal quarter, which occurs at the end of the month. This year will be the same as all the others. However, there have been whispers of production issues, which may result in very limited supplies of some models or a slightly delayed debut.

Carrier Employees’ Restricted Vacation Time

According to a report published by 9to5Mac the week prior, numerous carrier partners have reportedly prohibited their staff from taking vacation time on September 13 in preparation for a “major smartphone announcement.” It might be easier to understand why carrier employees’ days off would be banned on an event day, given that pre-order and launch days are their busiest times. However, Gurman’s reported timetable seems consistent with this explanation.

Events and Labor Day

Events related to Apple’s iPhone often occur on Tuesdays, except for weeks that overlap with the holiday Labor Day, which is observed in the United States on the preceding Monday. When this occurs, the activities are typically scheduled on Wednesdays so that media members can travel the day before without interfering with the holiday. The fact that the speculated week does not include Labor Day this year lends credence to the notion that the event will take place on Tuesday, September 12; yet, it is not out of the possibility that Apple would choose to hold the event on Wednesday for some reason.

Waiting for Official Confirmation

We still have some time before receiving an official confirmation on the event date, as Apple often sends out media invitations approximately one week beforehand. Nevertheless, new rumors that add credence to the situation will most certainly emerge during the next month.

What to Expect at the September Event

The September event will include upgrades to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, final details and launch dates for iOS 17, related operating system improvements, and a few other announcements. These updates will be in addition to the iPhone 15 lineup unveiled during the event.