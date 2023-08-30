The Last Voyage of the Demeter Now Available on Digital

Horror fans can finally sink their teeth into this summer’s latest horror film from the comfort of their home as The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now available on digital, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting. The film is available to rent for $19.99 and can be purchased for $24.99.

Disappointing Theatrical Debut

The film arrives on digital platforms just over two weeks after its disappointing theatrical debut. Despite its promising premise, The Last Voyage of the Demeter failed to find an audience, bringing in only $15 million against its $45 million budget. This poor box office performance follows a similar pattern of Dracula-themed movies failing to attract viewers following the release of Renfield earlier this year. However, with the film now available digitally, it has the potential to find a new audience.

Based on Bram Stoker’s Classic Novel

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is based on the terrifying “Captain’s Log” chapter from Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel. The film revolves around the titular ship’s crew as they fight for survival against the infamous vampire lurking in the shadows. Directed by André Øvredal, the film features a talented cast, including Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, and Javier Botet as Dracula himself.

Dracula’s Struggles at the Box Office

Dracula-themed movies have been struggling to impact the box office in recent years. Despite Universal’s numerous attempts to revive their Classic Monsters franchise with films like Dracula Untold and The Mummy, they have yet to reignite audience interest successfully. However, the studio is not giving up and has plans to release another horror film based on a classic character. Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are attached to the project, which is said to be based on Dracula’s Daughter. The movie will feature an exciting cast, including Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, and Giancarlo Esposito. Whether this film will break the trend of underperforming Dracula-themed movies remains to be seen. In the meantime, horror fans can enjoy The Last Voyage of the Demeter, now available for rent and purchase digitally.

‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ may have yet to be successful in theaters, but its digital release offers hope for finding a new audience. Based on Bram Stoker’s classic Dracula novel, the film promises a thrilling survival story set aboard a doomed ship. While Dracula-themed movies have struggled at the box office recently, Universal Studios is determined to bring back their classic monsters. The highly-anticipated release of a new horror film based on Dracula’s Daughter, helmed by the directors of Scream VI, could potentially revive interest in the beloved character. Until then, fans can enjoy The Last Voyage of the Demeter, now available digitally for rental and purchase.