The Kitchen: A Futuristic Thriller Directed by Daniel Kaluuya

In the Netflix original movie “The Kitchen,” starring himself, Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya makes his directorial debut. It’s a futuristic dystopian thriller that follows Izi (Kane Robinson), whose worlds collide as he and 12-year-old Benji (played by debutant Jedaiah Bannerman) fight against a system stacked against them.’ It follows Izi and Benji as they fight against the system that is stacked against them.’

The Gritty World of The Kitchen

The gritty drama takes place in London in 2044 when the divide between the wealthy and the impoverished has grown so wide that it is no longer recognizable. The working classes are forced to dwell in makeshift homes on the city’s fringes because all forms of social housing have been eliminated.

The Kitchen, the largest of these slums, is the narrative’s focal point since it is home to the remaining people who are adamant about not leaving the area they have come to think of as home. There, we meet Izi and Benji, two siblings who have recently lost their mother and are anxious to join another family to survive. They have no choice but to work together to do so.

At a recent event hosted by Netflix to present its original content, the writer Daniel Kaluuya told us, “It’s a Father and Son Story and a Way to Talk about what’s Happening in London Right Now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a means to talk about laws while also dramatizing what it’s like to be in London right now and the demands of moving on. How can you effectively exaggerate the pressure people put on you to move away from where you were born? And somewhere in the middle comes this tale of a guy and a boy. The inspiration struck when I was waiting my turn at the barbershop and listening to a young man brag about his involvement in heists involving millions of pounds. I looked into it further and discovered that these young people were doing it for two hundred pounds. They were getting away with robbing gems worth millions of pounds for only two hundred pounds. That reveals a significant truth about the state of affairs in this city.

The Kitchen Cast

Kane Robinson as Izi

Jedaiah Bannerman as Benji

Hope Ikpoku Jr

Teija Kabs

Demmy Ladipo as Jase

Cristale

BackRoad Gee

Dani Moseley as Ruby’s Mum

Harvey Quinn as The Narrator

Henry Lawfull as Cronik

Lola-Rose Maxwell as Fiona

Richie Lawrie as Harry

Alan Asaad as Oozie

Fiona Marr as Amy

Rasaq Kukoyi as Arinze

What is the Release Date of The Kitchen?

On October 15, the 67th annual BFI London Film Festival will close with The Kitchen. There has yet to be an announcement on a definite release date for when the movie will become available on Netflix; moreover, it is speculated that the movie will become available before 2023 comes to a close.

Who are the Directors of The Kitchen?

Kibwe Tavares is a British filmmaker and architect. He was born in the United Kingdom. He is a co-founder of Factory Fifteen, a firm that employs animation and emerging technology to comprehend and interpret the built environment. The Robots of Brixton short film he directed and produced won the President’s Medal of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 2011. He has been selected as a TED Senior Fellow for 2020.

Daniel Kaluuya is a British actor. He is well-known for his work on both the stage and the cinema, and he has been honored with many awards, including an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2021, Time magazine included him on the list of the top 100 most influential people in the world. The improvisational theater was where Kaluuya started as an actor when he was just a teenager. It was disclosed in March 2022 that Kaluuya was penning a dystopian drama for Netflix called “The Kitchen,” and Kibwe Tavares was slated to helm the project. The drama is being co-written by Joe Murtagh, and Michael Fassbender serves as the project’s executive producer. Kane Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman are set to act in the production. The British Picture Institute announced in August 2023 that the picture would make its world premiere on the evening of October 15, 2023, at the closing gala of the 67th London Film Festival. The Kitchen is expected to debut on Netflix in the latter half of 2023.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Kitchen’?

Even though a trailer has not been made available as of yet, one will likely be made available in the following months after the premiere at the London Film Festival in October.

What is the Plot of The Kitchen?

Ex-convict Izi is the protagonist of The Kitchen, which takes place in the year 2040 and takes place in London. Izi is attempting to disassociate himself from a life of crime in the city. Many people are looking for living arrangements that are more affordable as a result of the dramatic rise in house prices and the increased automation of labor occupations. In addition to these pressures, the welfare system and social housing programs have been eliminated, which forces an even greater number of individuals to turn to desperate methods to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. At this point in time, many people have been forced to relocate into a neighborhood known as “The Kitchen,” which is the final remaining place for social housing… And they have no intention of leaving their houses.

Izi, who lives in The Kitchen, intends to flee the criminal world, but he finds himself in a hopeless situation when his small kid is ill with an illness that could prove fatal. The only way he will be able to save his son’s life is if he takes on one more job, a theft that can potentially impact the lives of everyone in The Kitchen and the corrupt billionaires that rule the city.