The Incredible Longevity of Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball, created by Akira Toriyama, has captivated fans for nearly thirty years since its manga ended. The original work, consisting of 42 volumes released between 1984 and 1995, remains popular even today, uniting millions of readers across generations.

Just last year, the manga, which has sold over 300 million copies, received yet another animated film adaptation with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This film marked the franchise’s first-ever CGI feature, and it pleasantly surprised fans with its quality.

To celebrate the film’s release, Akira Toriyama was interviewed and shared some behind-the-scenes secrets and his favorite character. While Goku has been the protagonist since the beginning, Toriyama revealed that he actually prefers another iconic warrior.

Who is Akira Toriyama’s Favorite Character?

In an interview on the official Dragon Ball website, Akira Toriyama disclosed his favorite character. Contrary to expectations, it is not the franchise’s hero, Goku. Toriyama’s favorite character is Piccolo, also known as Petit-Coeur in France, who was once Goku’s enemy and rival but later became his ally.

Piccolo plays a significant role in the original work, especially after the Sayians arc. Following Goku’s death, Piccolo takes Gohan under his wing and trains him to develop his fighting techniques. Despite his tough and silent demeanor, Piccolo becomes a true father figure to Gohan, which is even more apparent in the latest film.