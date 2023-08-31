The Importance of Post-Credit Scenes in Marvel Films

In Marvel films, post-credit scenes have become a tradition. It has now become common for audiences to stay through the credits to discover these bonus sequences. These scenes can be fun and light-hearted, or they can provide important clues for the future of the extended universe.

A great example of this is the first Avengers movie, which had two post-credits scenes. The first scene introduced the character Thanos, who became a major player in phases 2 and 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The second scene showed the Avengers silently enjoying a shawarma meal in a destroyed restaurant after a grueling battle.

The Inspiration Behind the Shawarma Scene

The shawarma scene in The Avengers almost didn’t happen. It was actually filmed just a day after the film’s premiere. Director Joss Whedon found inspiration for the scene from a real-life experience. While directing an episode of the TV series Angel, Whedon was struck by the emotional impact of a script. After filming a particularly intense scene, he and actress Amy Acker went to eat without saying a word, both emotionally drained.

Whedon wanted to capture this moment of emotional fatigue in The Avengers. After the intense battle in New York, the superheroes gather in the midst of the wreckage to eat and rest. The shawarma scene symbolizes their need for silence, relaxation, and a simple meal. Whedon had the idea to film this scene late in the production process, requiring the actors to come together one last time.

Chris Evans, who was filming another movie at the time and had a beard, had to wear a prosthetic to hide it in the post-credits scene. The shawarma scene added an extra touch of realism and depth to the film’s storytelling.