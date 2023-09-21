The Importance of Clearing Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone: A Handheld Wonder

Your iPhone is a handheld wonder. It’s your gateway to social media, email, and the answers to unexpected burning questions wherever you go. It likely wakes you up in the morning, reminds you of important events, and helps you find the perfect reaction GIFs. But do you do anything nice for your iPhone? You probably move it back and forth between your pocket or purse and a hard, flat surface. Maybe you even drop it now and then — y’know… as a treat.

Like every other tech, your iPhone benefits from a bit of tender loving care, especially if your browsing starts to feel sluggish over time. Keep your iPhone 15 or 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, or any other model moving as fast as possible by clearing your cache every month — it takes only a few seconds.

The Cache Conundrum

Whether you use Chrome, Safari, or other browsers on your iPhone, your cache builds up digital clutter over time. Clearing your cache gives the browser a fresh start, which can speed up your web surfing, even on iOS 17. (If you’re trying to get your phone to run faster, try managing your iPhone’s storage.)

Your browser cache works as a digital shortcut — it stores website data so your browser has a head start the next time you load up that page. In the short term, that helps speed up the process. But over time, the data stored in your cache can become outdated and no longer match what the site needs. If that happens, pages load slower, and the formatting might be wrong.

That’s why clearing your cache can help: It gives sites a fresh start in your browser and frees up some space in your storage. Website cookies are similar, except they store information about user data rather than data on the website itself. Clearing your cookies allows you to reset those preferences, which could improve your browsing experience.

Clearing your cache and cookies will log you out of sites, so you’ll have to log into them again and reset any preferences. But the upfront investment of that time can lead to a smoother experience down the road, and it can be a helpful fix if you’ve recently changed settings that aren’t being applied correctly.

How to Clear Your Cache on Your iPhone

Clearing Your iPhone Cache in Safari

Safari is the default browser on iPhones, and you can clear your Safari cache in a few short steps. Starting with iOS 11, following this process will affect all devices signed in to your iCloud account. As a result, all your devices’ caches will be cleared, and you’ll need to sign in to everything the next time you use them. Here’s what to do:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Select Safari from the list of apps.

Go to Clear History and Website Data.

Choose Clear History and Data in the pop-up box.

Clearing Your iPhone Cache in Chrome

Chrome is another popular browser for iPhone users. Thankfully, Google has simplified the process for clearing your Chrome cache, making it much faster to remove your data. Here’s how:

Open the Chrome app.

Select the three dots in the bottom correct to open more options.

Choose Clear Browsing Data to open up another menu.

Select the intended time range at the top of the menu (anywhere from Last Hour to All-Time).

Make sure that Cookies and site Data are selected, along with Cached Images and Files.

Finally, hit Clear Browsing Data at the bottom of the screen.

Clearing Your iPhone Cache in Firefox

If you’re a Firefox devotee, don’t worry. Clearing the cache on your iPhone is pretty straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Click the hamburger menu in the bottom right corner to open up options.

Choose Settings at the bottom of the menu.

Select Data Management in the Privacy section.

You can select Website Data to clear data for individual sites or Clear Private Data at the bottom of the screen to remove data from all selected fields.

Clearing your cache removes the website data your phone stored locally to prevent having to download that data upon each new visit. The data in your cache builds over time and can slow things down if it becomes too bulky or out of date. Clearing that data gives sites a fresh start, which may fix some loading errors and speed up your browser. However, clearing your cache also signs you out of pages, so be prepared to sign in to everything again.

Most people only need to clear their caches once every month or two. That’s generally the point when your browser will build up a store large enough to start slowing things down. If you frequent many sites, you should err on the side of clearing your cache more often.