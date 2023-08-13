A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: the Hedge Knight (season 1)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: the Hedge Knight is a prequel series to Game Of Thrones. It takes place nearly a century before the events of the popular TV show and follows two heroes exploring Westeros. The series will adapt three short stories written by George R.R. Martin, but it is currently on hiatus. Martin announced the halt in production on his blog and stated, “Nobody wanted it – no writer with an ounce of common sense, anyway – but producers, studios, networks, and streamers didn’t give us any choice.” However, the good news is that season 2 of House of the Dragon is unaffected by this pause.

Andor (season 2)

Several Star Wars series, including season 2 of Andor, have been put on hold due to the strike. Tony Gilroy, the director, announced that all writing work on Andor was suspended before midnight on May 1st, the day the strike began. Andor follows the story of rebel spy Cassian Andor during his formative years. Initially set to release in August 2024, there have been no updates regarding the new release date.

Daredevil: Born Again (season 1)

Daredevil: Born Again is one of the highly anticipated Marvel series. It features the superhero Daredevil and is expected to have 18 episodes. Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock (Daredevil), previously seen in She-Hulk, and Sandrine Holt joins as Vanessa Fisk. The TV show experienced multiple production halts before being indefinitely paused in early June 2023. However, it is still scheduled to air on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

Emily in Paris (season 4)

The popular Netflix series Emily in Paris follows the journey of Emily, a young woman from Chicago, who lands her dream job in the French capital. The show currently has three seasons consisting of ten episodes each and has been a hit on the streaming platform. The third season, in particular, ranked first in top viewer rankings with over 117 million hours watched. The filming of the last episodes, originally planned for the end of summer, has been delayed by almost two months. The release date for the final episodes is expected at the end of 2023.

Stranger Things (season 5)

The release date for the fifth season of Stranger Things is yet to be announced. Fans eagerly await its arrival but will need to be patient. The Duffer brothers announced that they would halt writing until the strike ends. The fourth season concluded with two episodes, with hints of an epic battle in the upcoming fifth season. Despite the production shutdown, the creators claim to have known the series’ ending since its inception.

The Last of Us (Season 2)

The Last of Us, a series adaptation of the popular video games, achieved immediate success upon its release. The first episode garnered nearly 4.7 million viewers. However, fans will have to wait for the second season as preparations for casting have been put on hold. Filming was initially planned to commence at the end of 2023, but it will now begin in early 2024 due to the ongoing events.

