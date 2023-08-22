A Peripheral Decision

Peripherals, a series set in 2032 and originally called “The Peripheral”, takes place in a world transformed by technology. The story revolves around Flynne Fisher, a highly intelligent young woman. During a video game experience, Flynne has a vision that reveals a different and bleak future. During this vision, she witnesses what appears to be a murder, leading her to question its reality. This sets her on a journey between fiction and reality in a futuristic world. The series features Chloë Grace Moretz, known for her role in Kick Ass. Amazon Prime Video had announced the renewal of the series, but…

The Strikes at the Heart of this Decision

Despite its success, Peripherals will not have a second season. Amazon Prime Video made the decision based on the high costs associated with producing another season. Unfortunately, the ongoing strike in Hollywood studios led to this decision. Pre-production was apparently underway, but Amazon Prime Video prioritized cost-cutting measures, which is concerning for the film and series industry. This decision may have a ripple effect on other franchises as well.