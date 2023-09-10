





HTML Headings

The Idol: A Bad Series?

Low Ratings and Strong Criticism

With ratings as low as 19/100 on Rotten Tomatoes, 4.7/10 on IMDb, and 2.5/5 on AlloCiné, it’s clear that The Idol, an HBO series, has not been well received by critics. The strong words used to describe this new production include terms like “stinking,” “falsely glamorous show which borders on pornography,” and “shameful, dirty, regressive, a sickening male fantasy, a bad pornographic film.” But what exactly is this series all about?

The Plot and Negative Reception

The Idol, created by Sam Levinson, was highly anticipated but faced criticism even before its release. The series received negative press due to its screening in the Out of Competition selection at the Cannes Film Festival and the removal of controversial scenes. The episodes themselves did not fare any better, with many agreeing that The Idol is a bad series. The storyline lacks coherence, characters lack development, and the provocative elements are more ridiculous than anything else. Even compared to other shows like Euphoria and Fifty Shades of Grey, The Idol falls short in terms of quality. However, one aspect that receives praise is the music featured in the series.

A Deeper Problem: Unhealthy Themes

The Idol is not just a bad series; it is deeply unhealthy. While the initial intention was to denounce the corrupt music industry and the mistreatment of young stars, the series loses its focus. It combines various themes such as selfish producers, sect gurus, and starlets seeking fame without establishing a clear hierarchy. It becomes difficult to identify the true antagonist, leading to a confusing final revelation. The series also perpetuates harmful messages, including the idea that artists must have suffered abuse or trauma to be considered good. Additionally, The Idol mixes rape culture and sexist representation in an irresponsible manner.

An Anti-#MeToo Stance

One of the problematic scenes involves a false accusation of rape, suggesting that such accusations are common and damaging to innocent individuals. However, studies show that false accusations account for only a small percentage of reported rape cases. The series fails to address the larger issue of sexual assault and the challenges faced by victims. By supporting the myth of widespread false accusations, The Idol contributes to undermining the credibility of survivors and discourages them from coming forward. It fails to acknowledge the realities surrounding rape and the difficulties victims face in seeking justice.

A Call for Change

The prevalence of accusations against celebrities accused of sexual misconduct, who still manage to maintain their careers, undermines the argument that false accusations ruin lives. It is crucial to recognize the importance of listening to and supporting survivors, rather than perpetuating harmful myths. The Idol missed the opportunity to effectively address the problems within the music industry and instead chose to amplify damaging stereotypes.



