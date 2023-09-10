The Iconic On-Screen Couple: Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks

The romantic comedy subgenre has a long and illustrious history in the world of film, with masterpieces such as “(500) Days of Summer” and “Groundhog Day” frequently recognized as examples of the genre’s finest examples. Millions of people enjoy romantic comedy because it makes you laugh one minute and then cry the next. It has given us everything from heartbreaking breakups to joyful reunions. However, a romantic comedy is truly finished once its on-screen coupling has sizzling chemistry. As a result, many on-screen couples have become famous worldwide for their rom-com compatibility. The pairing of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks is one of these couples frequently cited as the most iconic in the genre. As a result of their stellar performances in romantic comedies like You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle, both of these actors are frequently referred to as the King and Queen of the Romantic Comedy genres, respectively. Fans of romantic comedies from all over the world expressed their happiness when it was announced that Ryan would be returning to the genre in 2022. Ryan’s reign as the undisputed leader of the romantic comedy subgenre has characterized her whole career. Because Ryan would not only be acting in the film but she would also be co-writing and directing it, this romantic comedy would be one of the most eagerly anticipated comedies of the year 2023.

What Happens Later Cast

Meg Ryan as Willa

David Duchovny as Bill

What is the Release Date of What Happens Later?

Alongside the Jeffery Wright-led thriller American Fiction, the highly anticipated sequel What Happens Later is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3rd, 2023. On the other hand, this release date is solely for the United States of America and Canada; an announcement on the release date in other countries has yet to be made. The movie’s premiere was scheduled for October 13th, 2023. Despite this, it was pushed back to avoid going head-to-head with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Who is the Director of What Happens Later?

Meg Ryan is an actress who hails from the United States. Rich and Famous was the 1981 drama film where she first appeared as an actress. In 1982, she became a cast member on the television soap opera As the World Turns, broadcast on CBS. In the 1980s, Ryan had roles in films including Top Gun and Promised Land (1987) and the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally… (1989), which garnered her a nomination for a Golden Globe. A prolific actress through the 1990s and 2000s, Ryan appeared in When Harry Met Sally (1989), Joe Versus the Volcano (1990), The Doors (1991), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), When a Man Loves a Woman (1994), French Kiss (1995), Courage Under Fire (1996), Anastasia (1997), Addicted to Love (1997), You’ve Got Mail (1998), City of Angels (1998), Proof of Life (2000), Kate & Leopold (2001), and The Women (2008). She debuted as a filmmaker in 2015 with the film Ithaca, which she also featured.

What is the Plot of What Happens Later?

According to Bleecker Street, the following is the outline of the storyline for What Happens Later:

“Bill (played by David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan), who have broken up, spend the night at a minor airport because of the snow. Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic thinker, realize that despite their relationship being indefinitely postponed, they continue to feel the same level of attraction to one another as well as annoyance. They begin to question if their reunion is only a coincidence or something more enchanting as they piece together the mysteries of their shared history and contrast the realities of their life to the visions of the future they once had in common.

Due to the fact that the now-famous formula for a classic romantic comedy has been kept purposefully the same for such a long time, this synopsis, much like the trailer, is exactly what people would have expected and desired from What Happens Later. In contrast to Bill, who is described as having a “catastrophic one,” Willa is referred to as a “magical thinker” in the plot summary. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Meg Ryan stated that a picture like this relies heavily on contrasting types of characters, and the film in question is no exception:

“These kinds of romantic comedies are successful when the two main characters have a dynamic of intellect, comedy, dialogue, and banter between them, demonstrating their ability to be compatible with one another. It’s been entertaining to watch David get along with this guy, who doesn’t have anything in common with David at all. On the other hand, I can empathize with Willa’s situation. To see him throw himself into every situation in the most complete manner. He’s hilarious, astute, endearing, and appealing.