The Hunger Games Prequel Film Based on ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Coming Soon

In the near future, a new Hunger Games prequel film will be released, and it will be based on the novel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In 2019, it was revealed that Suzanne Collins was working on a new Hunger Games novel, which at the same time was being considered for adaptation into a full-length motion picture. The focus of the novel being placed on a younger version of Coriolanus Snow, who later grows up to become the President of Panem, is a contentious choice due to the fact that he is one of the story’s key protagonists. It is now possible for franchise fans to re-immerse themselves in the world of The Hunger Games by reading The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which has been published in book form. The new Hunger Games film is scheduled to be released in 2023.

Story of Young Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The story of young Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place 64 years before Katniss participates in the Hunger Games. Reports about the Hunger Games prequel have been arriving quicker and faster. Beginning in 2012, Lionsgate brought the first three books of Suzanne Collins’ original trilogy to the big screen. The Hunger Games was the first film in what has become a hugely successful franchise for the production company and starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. Lionsgate split Mockingjay into two halves to capitalize on the IP and remained optimistic that more movies would follow in some manner, even though there was only enough source material in three books. That hope has paid off, as there is a lot of excitement surrounding The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, even though it has been three years since the release of Mockingjay — Part 2 in 2015.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes Cast

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman

Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma’am

Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote

Kjell Brutscheidt as Tanner

Josh Andrés Riveraa as Sejanus Plinth

Lilly Maria Cooper as Arachne Crane

Flora Li Thiemann as Livia Carden(as Flora Thiemann)

Sofia Sanchez as Wovey

Victoria Paige Watkins as Liz

Isobel Jesper Jones as Mayfair Lipp

Irene Böhm as Lamina

Mackenzie Lansing as Coral

Release Date of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes

The Hunger Games prequel cinematic adaptation is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023. Lionsgate found a nice spot for the Hunger Games trilogy on the release calendar, with all three of the franchise’s concluding films coming in late November of the release year they were initially made available. Since they are targeting the same window as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel would bring in a healthy amount of money at the box office just before the start of the holiday season.

Director of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes

Francis Lawrence is an American director and producer who works in the film industry. Lawrence made his feature-length directorial debut with the superhero thriller Constantine (2005). Since then, he has directed the post-apocalyptic horror film I Am Legend (2007), the romantic drama Water for Elephants (2011), and three of the five films in the Hunger Games series. Most recently, he directed the spy thriller Red Sparrow (2018). In April 2020, Lawrence became attached to directing The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, an adaptation of the Hunger Games prequel novel written by Suzanne Collins, the author of the original Hunger Games novel. The movie’s principal photography is now complete, and it is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plot of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s novel of the same name, set in 2020. According to the synopsis provided by Lionsgate:

Immerse yourself in the narrative of THE HUNGER GAMES — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen opted to be a tribute and decades before President Coriolanus Snow became the autocratic leader of Panem, the Capitol was ruled by President Alma Coin. ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES’ by Suzanne Collins the story centers on a young version of Coriolanus, played by Tom Blyth, who is the last chance for his fading lineage. In the Capitol of the post-war era, the once-venerable Snow family has fallen on hard times. Due to the fact that Snow’s livelihood is in jeopardy, he is grudgingly given the task of guiding Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute hailing from the poor District 12. Snow recognizes an opening to alter their destinies after Lucy Gray’s charismatic performance wins over the citizens of Panem. Snow joins forces with Lucy Gray to shift the balance of power in their favor and save everything he has worked for up until this point. Torn between his natural tendencies toward good and evil, Snow embarks on a race against the clock to see whether he can stay alive and discover what kind of creature he will evolve into a songbird or a serpent.