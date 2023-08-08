A Hulk with (real) muscles

One of Marvel’s most popular superheroes, the Hulk was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1962. Today, the character is best known for his various appearances in movies and TV shows. Mark Ruffalo portrays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Edward Norton played the role in the 2008 film “The Incredible Hulk.” Before that, there was a 2003 film also titled “Hulk” and a 70s TV series called “The Incredible Hulk.”

The TV series stood out because it relied less on special effects and focused more on human aspects. The Hulk was played by bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, who stood at an impressive 1.96m, while Bruce Banner was portrayed by Bill Bixby.

Last weeks on Netflix!

The TV series “The Incredible Hulk” began with a one-hour and thirty-five minute TV movie in 1977, followed by five seasons. The original version of the TV movie is currently available on Netflix but will be removed from the catalog on August 31st. You have a few more weeks to watch it if you’re interested.

While the TV movie may not have aged well, it’s still worth watching to understand the character’s origins and appreciate the more recent appearances of the Hulk, such as in the series “She-Hulk” available on Disney Plus.