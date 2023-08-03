In many ways, the Harry Potter movies are cult and it’s evident that Warner Bros. did a great job adapting JK Rowling’s terrific source material into eight popular films. However, adapting novels to cinema and condensing the story into a few hours is never easy. As a result, some crucial character deaths were not clearly depicted on screen. Here are ten characters whose deaths were overlooked:

Barty Croupton Sr.

Barty Croupton Sr., a Ministry of Magic member, finds himself in trouble after covering for his son, Barty Croupton Jr., who became a Death Eater. In the books, Croupton Jr., disguised as Alastor Moody, murders his own father. However, in the movies, Harry discovers Croupton Sr.’s corpse in the forbidden forest, leaving out the true violence of his death.

Igor Karkaroff

Igor Karkaroff, the director of Durmstrang wizarding school, meets a tragic fate in the books. He is murdered by Voldemort for collaborating with the Wizengamot. Unfortunately, this important detail is completely omitted in the movies.

Florean Fortescue

Florean Fortescue, a friend of Harry Potter, does not appear in any of the films. However, in the books, Voldemort abducts and tortures him before ultimately killing him.

Aragog

Aragog, the acromantula, is found dead in the Half-Blood Prince movie. However, in the books, he dies of a long illness after a year-long struggle.

Colin Crivey

Colin Crivey, who encountered the Basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets, dies during the final battle of Hogwarts in the books. Unfortunately, his death is not shown in the movies.

Peter Pettigrew

In the movies, Peter Pettigrew is hit by a spell while in the books, he is strangled by his own silver hand.

Alastor Moody

Alastor Moody, a beloved and brave character, dies off-screen in the films. In the books, his death is described as being hit by a well-placed Avada Kedavra curse by Voldemort.

Nymphadora Tonks

Tonks, killed by Bellatrix Lestrange in a duel, loses her life in the books. Unfortunately, this important duel is not depicted in the movies.

Remus Lupin

Remus Lupin’s fate remains unknown in the films. In the books, he dies from a lethal spell during a fierce fight with Antonin Dolohov.

Fred Weasley

The movies fail to clearly explain what happened to Fred Weasley during the Battle of Hogwarts. In the books, he dies in an explosion caused by Augustus Rookwood.

The HBO series adaptation of the books is expected to provide a more authentic portrayal of these events. Each season will adapt one of JK Rowling’s volumes, offering a chance to delve deeper into the story. However, there is still no release date for the series.