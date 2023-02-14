Owners of iPhones and iPads who use Google Photos should wait to update the iOS 16.3.1 update, published today.

The problem has been the subject of numerous social media reports, which The Verge also brought up. After updating to the most recent version, using the Google Photos app on an iPhone or iPad results in an instant crash.

Information has yet to be released regarding the problem’s timeline or whether a patch can be implemented server-side rather than through an update to the Google Photos app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users of Google Photos will have to decide between the Google Photos app and enhanced device security until the issue is fixed. The update also fixes a vulnerability known to be actively exploited in the wild.