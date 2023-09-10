





The Gilded Age Season 2: All You Need to Know

The Gilded Age Season 2: All You Need to Know

The Success of Downton Abbey

Before the highly acclaimed drama series “The Gilded Age” debuted on HBO, creator Julian Fellowes was responsible for another popular show called “Downton Abbey.” This worldwide sensation captivated audiences for six seasons and two feature films, winning fifteen Primetime Emmy Awards during its run.

The Gilded Age: A New Era

Julian Fellowes returned to television in 2022 with a brand-new series called “The Gilded Age.” Set in late 1800s New York, the show explores the challenges faced by a new family in a different time period and continent. The first season, which focused on the rise of Bertha Russell, received critical acclaim and an Emmy award.

The Gilded Age Season 2 Cast

The second season of “The Gilded Age” will feature an impressive cast, including Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and many more talented actors.

Release Date and Streaming Platform

“The Gilded Age” Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9 PM ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will continue to air on Sundays at 9 PM Eastern Time / 6 PM Pacific Time.

The Creator of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes, known for his work on “Downton Abbey,” is the creator of “The Gilded Age.” He is a renowned actor, novelist, film director, and screenwriter in England, with several bestselling novels and an Academy Award-winning screenplay to his name.

The Plot of The Gilded Age Season 2

The second season of “The Gilded Age” will continue to explore the social and economic dynamics of New York City’s high society during the late 19th century. The rivalry between old money and new money, as well as the pursuit of wealth and social status, will be central themes in the show.



