The Foreigner: Netflix’s Action Film That’s Grabbing Viewers’ Attention

Currently ranked at No. 6 on Netflix’s top 10 movie list, The Foreigner is a highly popular film that is captivating a large audience. Directed by Martin Campbell and written by David Marconi, this action-packed movie is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Martin Campbell, known for his exceptional work on films like The Mask of Zorro, GoldenEye, and Casino Royale, takes the helm as the director, while David Marconi, famous for his remarkable screenplay for Enemy of the State, contributes his talents to the script.

Drawing its inspiration from the compelling 1992 book The Chinaman by Stephen Leather, The Foreigner tells the gripping story of a somber London businessman who embarks on a quest for revenge when his teenage daughter falls victim to a devastating act of terrorism.

If you’re eager to learn more about the fascinating characters in the film, look no further. Our comprehensive guide below will provide you with all the details you need.

The Foreigner Cast

Jackie Chan, the iconic and legendary actor, takes on the lead role in The Foreigner as Quan Ngoc Minh, a determined restaurant owner seeking vengeance for the tragic loss of his daughter. Known for his incredible talent and martial arts prowess, Jackie Chan has starred in numerous remarkable films throughout his career such as Shanghai Noon, the popular Rush Hour film series, Around the World in 80 Days, Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid, Hidden Strike, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Here are the rest of the cast members and the characters they bring to life:

Pierce Brosnan as Liam Hennessy

Orla Brady as Mary Hennessy

Dermot Crowley as Hugh McGrath

Ray Fearon as Commander Richard Bromley

Rory Fleck Byrne as Sean Morrison

Michael McElhatton as Jim Kavanagh

Charlie Murphy as Maggie/Sara Mackay

Liu Tao as Lam

Lia Williams as Katherine Davies

Caolan Byrne as McCormick

John Cronin as Denis Fisher

Stephen Hogan as Christy Murphy

Rufus Jones as Ian Wood

Katie Leung as Fan

Niall McNamee as Patrick O’Reilly

Aaron Monaghan as Pat Nugent

David Pearse as Billy McMahon

The Foreigner, a gripping and intense film, is classified with an R rating. This rating is attributed to the presence of graphic violence, strong language, and certain sexual content. As a result, it is advised that viewers under the age of 17 refrain from watching this movie.

The Foreigner Final Trailer:

Make sure to catch the action-packed thriller The Foreigner now streaming on Netflix.