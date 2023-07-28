Slam Dunk: An Iconic Manga

Slam Dunk is the ultimate manga when it comes to the world of basketball and the themes it explores. The story revolves around Hanamachi Sakuragi, a pseudo-delinquent who pretends to be tough and enrolls in high school with hopes of finding the love of his life. In order to impress Aruko Hakagi, he decides to join the basketball club and gradually develops a love for the sport. With over 100 million copies distributed, Slam Dunk remains one of Japan’s favorite manga series, second only to One Piece.

The First Slam Dunk: A Reboot for New Audiences

Since July 26th, The First Slam Dunk has been captivating audiences in cinemas as a reimagining of the original manga, set twenty-seven years after its conclusion. This allows everyone to enjoy the film with a fresh perspective and introduces an entirely new protagonist.

100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The film debuted in Japan on December 3, 2022, and quickly became the box office leader for eight weeks, surpassing even the latest installment of Avatar. The First Slam Dunk has already grossed over 190 million euros worldwide, earning a spot in the top 10 list of the most profitable animated films of all time. Internationally, it is already receiving critical acclaim.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a perfect score of 100% based on 13 press reviews. Slant Magazine describes it as “The First Slam Dunk is capable of delivering an endless series of new tactics, twists, and turns that will keep even the most seasoned sports film enthusiasts on the edge of their seats“. Guy at the Movies declares it as “A rare sporting gem that will leave you with sweaty palms and make you realize that you unintentionally held your breath“. Elements of Madness states, “Aside from the exciting voice performances, credit must be given to the visual style, cinematography, and direction that make The First Slam Dunk just as exhilarating as the last“.