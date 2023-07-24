The First-Generation iPhone Sets Auction Records
The iPhone’s Remarkable Success
The iPhone quickly became Apple’s most successful product, winning Time magazine’s Invention of the Year award in 2007. The first-generation iPhone, manufactured by Apple in 2007, sold at auction for $190,372.80, 300 times its original sale price. The auction listing said the 4GB model, which originally sold for $599, was still in its factory packaging and in exceptional condition.
An Iconic Tech Collectible
Auctioneer LCG Auctions described the device as an “extremely rare and iconic tech collectible.” The auction attracted 28 people with a starting bid of $10,000.
This is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at an auction. LCG Auctions sold another first-generation iPhone for $63,356 in February, while another company, Wright Auctions, sold a first-generation iPhone for $40,320 in March.
A “Holy Grail” for iPhone Collectors
LCG Auctions likened the phone to the “holy grail” among iPhone collectors due to its extreme rarity. It’s not uncommon to find a first-generation iPhone with an intact screen or intact buttons. The auction site notes that the phone’s owner was part of Apple’s original engineering team when the iPhone was first launched.
Discontinuation of the 4GB Model
The iPhone quickly became Apple’s most successful product, winning Time magazine’s 2007 Invention of the Year award. However, the company discontinued the 4GB model of the phone shortly after its launch due to lag in total sales and the release of the 8GB model.
Read More About: Technology News