The iPhone quickly became Apple’s most successful product, winning Time magazine’s Invention of the Year award in 2007. The first-generation iPhone, manufactured by Apple in 2007, sold at auction for $190,372.80, 300 times its original sale price. The auction listing said the 4GB model, which originally sold for $599, was still in its factory packaging and in exceptional condition.

An Iconic Tech Collectible

Auctioneer LCG Auctions described the device as an “extremely rare and iconic tech collectible.” The auction attracted 28 people with a starting bid of $10,000.

This is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at an auction. LCG Auctions sold another first-generation iPhone for $63,356 in February, while another company, Wright Auctions, sold a first-generation iPhone for $40,320 in March.