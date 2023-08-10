





The Film Adaptation of Gran Turismo: A True Story of a Veteran Gamer Turned Professional Driver

If there is one thing that stands out about the Gran Turismo franchise, it’s not its storyline. This is understandable given that the series focuses more on realistic racing simulation rather than narrative. However, Sony found the perfect inspiration for the film adaptation of these beloved games in the story of Jann Mardenborough, a real-life player who became a professional driver thanks to his virtual driving skills. Jann won the GT Academy, an international competition organized by Nissan and Sony, and his journey is filled with thrilling adventures that are tailor-made for the big screen. Working as executive producers on the film are Kazunori Yamauchi, the father of the GT license on PlayStation consoles, and Hermen Hulst, PlayStation Studios’ head.

The Perfect Story to Adapt

Sony couldn’t have found a better story to adapt. Jann Mardenborough’s epic is filled with triumphs and disappointments, beautifully capturing the essence of the racing world. Although slightly fictionalized for narrative purposes, the story remains authentic and serves as an ideal introduction to those new to the franchise. The video game is not just a pretext for the film, but an integral part of the adventure, paying tribute to the Gran Turismo saga. The film cleverly incorporates elements from the game’s user interface onto real race tracks, resulting in visually stunning effects that enhance the overall experience.

The film, directed by Neill Blomkamp, has a fairly conventional structure that doesn’t necessarily stand out due to its relatively classic style. Despite this, the storytelling is interesting, with the first part of the film capturing the adrenaline of a race and the second part delving into the emotional journeys of the characters. Gran Turismo is less about automotive technology and spectacle, and more about the personal growth of its protagonist.

A Stellar Cast to Pay Tribute to the Franchise

Sony has assembled a talented cast to bring the Gran Turismo universe to life. Archie Madekwe delivers a fantastic performance as the prodigious gamer, portraying the character’s dreams and fears with touching authenticity. However, it is David Harbor’s flawless portrayal of the cautious trainer that steals the show, showcasing a beautiful character arc. Orlando Bloom, making his return to the big screen, also impresses with his portrayal of a marketer with questionable ethics. Djimon Hounsou adds heartfelt emotion to the mix. While the main cast shines, some secondary characters could have been given more depth and development.

Overall, the film Gran Turismo is a solid production that is likely to resonate with both video game enthusiasts and fans of traditional racing. It strikes a balance between showcasing the beloved series and appealing to a wider audience. While it may not break new ground, it successfully presents the serious car driving video game series in a manner that is respectful and enjoyable for all. This is a film that surprises and pleases those who never expected such a well-crafted adaptation of a gaming franchise.



