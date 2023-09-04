Introduction

Tether Holding’s USDT market cap fell for the first time in almost a year. This comes as reports claim that the stablecoin has continuously de-pegged against the US dollar throughout the month of August.

USDT’s Decoupling Risk and Market Value

In the first week of August, USDT saw a risk of decoupling of 98%, which means it was trading at a discount on almost every exchange.

By the end of August, its market value had shrunk 1.2% to $82.9 billion, according to analytics platform CCData.

Stagnation in the Stablecoin Market

The overall stablecoin market has shrunk for the 17th consecutive month, and currently hovers around $125 billion.

Factors leading to this stagnation include declining trading volumes, which is further influenced by rising interest rates, regulatory repression, and diminished investor attraction.

However, in the midst of this, USDT has remained unchallenged as the most liquid stablecoin.

Concerns Over Stablecoin Stability

However, there are still major concerns about the stability of stablecoins, especially after Binance’s recent decision to stop supporting BUSD.

The stablecoin, which is traded under the Binance brand, is losing its market value as more users redeem their value. This continued decline is mostly attributed to the regulatory actions taken by the US authorities over the past few months.

USDC’s Market Dominance Halves

Meanwhile, Circle’s USDC token has seen its market dominance halve in the past year due to an earlier de-peg following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), acting as the standby custodian for the issuer, in March 2023.

By the end of August 2023, USDC had a market capitalization of around $26 billion and remained the second largest stablecoin.

FDUSD Stablecoin’s Growing Interest

Amid this, interest in First Digital Group’s FDUSD stablecoin is growing, possibly due to promotional incentives targeting Binance users. This strategic development coincides with Binance facing legal challenges from various regulatory authorities, notably from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Both agencies have filed lawsuits against Binance.

