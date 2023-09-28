The Expendables 4: Critics’ Reactions and Reviews

The Expendables franchise, known for its ensemble cast of action legends, has returned to the big screen with its fourth installment, aptly titled “Expend4bles.”

Fans worldwide eagerly awaited the return of iconic stars like Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, alongside new additions to the team, including Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, 50 Cent, and Megan Fox. As the movie hits theaters, critics have chimed in with their verdicts. Let’s dive into what the critics are saying about this action-packed extravaganza.

Frank Scheck: A Disappointing Farewell

The Hollywood Reporter’s Frank Scheck doesn’t mince words when it comes to his assessment of “Expend4bles.” His scathing review laments the weak plot, predictable twists, and lackluster CGI. Scheck leaves no room for ambiguity, declaring it’s time to bid farewell to this aging franchise.

Courtney Howard: Nostalgia Lost

Over at A.V. Club, Courtney Howard shares Frank Scheck’s disappointment. She laments the absence of the fun, nostalgia, and creativity that once made The Expendables series so enjoyable. With a D-grade, Howard doesn’t hold back, considering the movie a waste of time and talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Ehrlich: Embracing the Absurd

David Ehrlich of IndieWire takes a somewhat more forgiving stance. Despite acknowledging the movie’s flaws, including a clumsy script and subpar CGI, Ehrlich commends “Expend4bles” for its self-awareness and willingness to embrace its over-the-top absurdity. He grades it a C, acknowledging its ability to find humor in its shortcomings.

Katie Walsh: Missed Opportunities

L.A. Times critic Katie Walsh is unimpressed by the messy action scenes and shoddy green-screen work in “Expend4bles.” She feels that the director failed to make the most of the talented cast, which includes martial arts experts Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais. Her review underscores the missed opportunities that could have elevated the film.

Simon Thompson: A Boring Mission

Simon Thompson from IGN delivers a brutal assessment, rating the movie an “Awful” 3 out of 10. He criticizes the clunky dialogue and laments the lack of nostalgia and charm that once defined the franchise. Thompson’s verdict is clear: “Expend4bles” is a boring mission that falls far short of expectations.

These critical reviews have resulted in “The Expendables 4” receiving a dismal 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, if you’re a die-hard franchise fan or intrigued by the star-studded cast, you might still want to check out “Expend4bles” in theaters and form your opinion. For more 2023 movie options, browse our movie schedule and plan your next cinematic adventure.