The Star Wars universe continues to expand

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and the public, the Star Wars trilogy created by George Lucas remains highly profitable for Disney. The company is currently developing multiple spin-off television series, with The Mandalorian leading the way. Other series such as Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte are also in the works. These Live-Action Star Wars series have varying levels of success but are expected to further expand the well-known world of Star Wars for audiences.

Another exciting project in the pipeline is Lando, a series dedicated to the charismatic smuggler and friend/rival of Han Solo. Lando appeared in the latest trilogy and in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which explored the origins of the character. Donald Glover took over the role from Billy Dee Williams and is set to return for the series, among other things.

A promising development

Currently, Lando is still in the writing phase. Filmmaker Justin Simien, known for the upcoming movie Haunted Manor, initially wrote the first script. However, Disney has decided to restart the writing process, which can be seen as a positive sign.

The reason behind this decision is that Donald Glover, along with his brother Stephen Glover, is now in charge of the script. The Glover brothers have received acclaim for their writing on the series Atlanta, and they will collaborate again for this Star Wars project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The involvement of the Glover brothers in Lando has been kept a secret for many months. Although it is uncertain when the series will debut on Disney+, considering the packed schedule of Star Wars programs, it is speculated that Lando might ideally arrive next year. However, it would be wiser to expect a release date around 2025. The progress of the series is worth following closely.