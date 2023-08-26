A TikTok Star Joins the World of Fortnite

The game Fortnite continues to thrive and attract more players as time goes on. This popular Battle Royale game has just released Season 4 of Chapter 4, providing even more content for its players.

This new season, called Last Resort, offers players the opportunity to form a team and carry out heists on three luxury villas: Sanguine Suits, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipse Estate. You’ll have to grab the loot quickly before the vampire Kado Thorne, the master of the villas, catches you.

In addition to these new missions, Season 4 introduces new equipment, vehicles, and bonuses. As always, Epic Games has also released a new Battle Pass packed with collectibles, including valuable skins. Among these skins is a familiar face that has gained popularity on social media in recent years: Khaby Lame, a 23-year-old Senegalese-Italian influencer known for his viral and comedic videos on TikTok and Instagram.

The Expanding Fortnite Universe

By acquiring the Battle Pass, players can now play as Khaby Lame and embody his character on the battlefield. The arrival of Khaby Lame as a playable character was celebrated by the influencer himself, who shared a promotional video on his social media platforms.

The Viral Success

This video by Khaby Lame has already received more than 2.3 million views on TikTok, a success for both the influencer and Epic Games, which knows how to create successful partnerships to promote its top game.

Khaby Lame is not the first celebrity to have a skin in Fortnite. Other famous individuals, such as singer Travis Scott, Aya Nakamura, Marshmello, Ninja streamer, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Keanu Reeves as John Wick, have all made appearances in the game. These collaborations have been fruitful for Epic Games, keeping Fortnite as one of the most popular games in recent years.