Universal Pictures France Presents New Images of The Exorcist: Devotion

Universal Pictures France has released new images for The Exorcist: Devotion, the sequel to the iconic 1974 cult film that haunted households across France. While the original Exorcist made a lasting impact with its possessed and terrifying scenes, can this new installment also become a genre staple in an industry that has extensively explored the supernatural over the years? At this point, the images do not suggest that the film is reinventing the wheel, but it does bring a notable element to the table: double possession. The Exorcist – Devotion follows the story of Victor Fielding, whose daughter Angela and her friend Katherine experience a fate as disastrous as the young Regan’s. In distress, Victor seeks help from MacNeil.

The Exorcist: Devotion will be released in theaters on October 11, 2023.

A Trilogy on the Horizon

The Exorcist was a major commercial success, winning the Academy Award for Best Film and receiving two additional trophies for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound. Directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Jason Blum, this direct sequel brings back Ellen Burstyn, alongside Leslie Odom Jr. (Murder on the Orient Express), EJ Bonilla, Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett, and Olivia Markum. It’s worth noting that this film is planned to be the first of a trilogy. The Exorcist: Deceiver is set to hit screens two years later on April 18, 2025 (US release date), as announced by Universal. It’s important to mention that this trilogy does not consider the four previous sequels from the original film.