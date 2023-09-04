The Exorcist: Believer – The Latest Information on the Remake
The Original Horror Masterpiece
The 1973 film The Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin, is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films ever made. It has been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and is considered one of the scariest movies, especially for those of the Christian faith. Despite being over half a century old, The Exorcist continues to be adored by audiences of all demographics.
The Long-Awaited Sequel
The official sequel to The Exorcist is finally on its way. Titled The Exorcist: Believer, the film is being produced by Blumhouse Productions and filmmaker David Gordon Green. Unlike a reboot, this sequel will continue the story from Friedkin’s original film.
The Cast of The Exorcist: Believer
- Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil
- Jennifer Nettles
- Ann Dowd
- Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding
- Raphael Sbarge as Pastor
- Lidya Jewett as Angela
- Antoni Corone as Father Phillips
- Olivia O’Neill as Katherine (as Olivia Marcum)
- E.J. Bonilla as Father Maddox
- Chandu Kanuri as Daniel
- Norah Murphy as Hannah
- Emily Rachel Gordon as Catholic Choir Member
- Okwui Okpokwasili
- Malena Cunningham Anderson as News Reporter
- Linda Boston as Principal
- Nick Benas as Neighbor
- Lariah Alexandria as Deshanah
- Justin Paul Warren as Annoying Kid Father
Release Date of The Exorcist: Believer
The film is set to be released on October 13, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Peacock, just in time for Halloween. The release date was originally scheduled for August 2020 but was delayed. -production work, including CGI and digital effects, is still underway to enhance the terrifying possession scenes.
The Director, David Gordon Green
David Gordon Green, the director of The Exorcist: Believer, is known for his work in various genres. He has directed dramas such as George Washington and All the Real Girls, as well as comedies like Pineapple Express and Your Highness. Green also directed the recent trilogy of Halloween films. His diverse filmography showcases his talent and versatility as a director.
The Plot of The Exorcist: Believer
The plot of The Exorcist: Believer revolves around a man, played by Leslie Odom Jr., whose child is possessed by a demon. He seeks help from Chris MacNeil, portrayed by Ellen Burstyn, the original star of The Exorcist. The film promises new approaches to exorcism scenes, such as taking place in a dining room instead of a bedroom. The involvement of Guillermo del Toro, though not directly related to the production, has sparked speculation about the film’s direction.
The latest information on The Exorcist: Believer provides fans with exciting updates on the remake. With a talented cast, an experienced director, and a fresh take on the story, horror enthusiasts can anticipate a thrilling and chilling cinematic experience.