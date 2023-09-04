The Exorcist: Believer – The Latest Information on the Remake

The Original Horror Masterpiece

The 1973 film The Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin, is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films ever made. It has been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and is considered one of the scariest movies, especially for those of the Christian faith. Despite being over half a century old, The Exorcist continues to be adored by audiences of all demographics.

The Long-Awaited Sequel

The official sequel to The Exorcist is finally on its way. Titled The Exorcist: Believer, the film is being produced by Blumhouse Productions and filmmaker David Gordon Green. Unlike a reboot, this sequel will continue the story from Friedkin’s original film.

The Cast of The Exorcist: Believer

Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil

Jennifer Nettles

Ann Dowd

Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding

Raphael Sbarge as Pastor

Lidya Jewett as Angela

Antoni Corone as Father Phillips

Olivia O’Neill as Katherine (as Olivia Marcum)

E.J. Bonilla as Father Maddox

Chandu Kanuri as Daniel

Norah Murphy as Hannah

Emily Rachel Gordon as Catholic Choir Member

Okwui Okpokwasili

Malena Cunningham Anderson as News Reporter

Linda Boston as Principal

Nick Benas as Neighbor

Lariah Alexandria as Deshanah

Justin Paul Warren as Annoying Kid Father

Release Date of The Exorcist: Believer

The film is set to be released on October 13, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Peacock, just in time for Halloween. The release date was originally scheduled for August 2020 but was delayed. -production work, including CGI and digital effects, is still underway to enhance the terrifying possession scenes.

The Director, David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green, the director of The Exorcist: Believer, is known for his work in various genres. He has directed dramas such as George Washington and All the Real Girls, as well as comedies like Pineapple Express and Your Highness. Green also directed the recent trilogy of Halloween films. His diverse filmography showcases his talent and versatility as a director.

The Plot of The Exorcist: Believer

The plot of The Exorcist: Believer revolves around a man, played by Leslie Odom Jr., whose child is possessed by a demon. He seeks help from Chris MacNeil, portrayed by Ellen Burstyn, the original star of The Exorcist. The film promises new approaches to exorcism scenes, such as taking place in a dining room instead of a bedroom. The involvement of Guillermo del Toro, though not directly related to the production, has sparked speculation about the film’s direction.

The latest information on The Exorcist: Believer provides fans with exciting updates on the remake. With a talented cast, an experienced director, and a fresh take on the story, horror enthusiasts can anticipate a thrilling and chilling cinematic experience.