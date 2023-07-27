The Exorcist: Believer – A Terrifying and Divisive Masterpiece

The fact that William Peter Blatty’s The Exorcist is frightening, violent, and divisive is precisely what makes it such an interesting piece of cinematic and popular cultural history. The film adaptation from 1973, which was based on a novel of the same name, has been met with both controversy and critical acclaim, and it has also, through the years, amassed a cult following of followers.

And now, nearly half a century after the first showing of the film that terrified audiences with its terrifying premise, stomach-churning imagery, and boundary-pushing performances, David Gordon Green, the director of the most recent three Halloween films, is revisiting the pulp fiction horror story in The Exorcist: Believer. Green was the director of the most recent three Halloween films.

The Exorcist: Believer Cast

Jennifer Nettles

Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil

Ann Dowd

Leslie Odom Jr.

Raphael Sbarge as Pastor

Lidya Jewett

E.J. Bonilla as Father Maddox

Olivia Marcum

Antoni Corone as Father Phillips

Norah Murphy as Hannah

Chandu Kanuri as Daniel

Emily Rachel Gordon as Catholic Choir Member

Okwui Okpokwasili

Linda Boston as Principal

Nick Benas as Neighbor

Dylan Probert as Catholic Choir Member

Richard Carr III as Doctor

Rory Gross as Tyler

What is the Release Date of The Exorcist: Believer?

The most recent information regarding the Exorcist revival is that Blumhouse and David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist 2 will be available to stream on Peacock on October 13, 2023, only a few days before Halloween. The release date of The Exorcist 2 was originally set for August 2020. The release date of The Exorcist 2 comes almost precisely a year after the premiere of Halloween Ends in 2022, continuing Blumhouse and Green’s tradition of releasing new installments in their horror franchises just in time for the macabre holiday.

Even if production on The Exorcist: Believer came to a close back in March, that does not mean that work on the movie is over or that there is nothing left to accomplish before the release of The Exorcist: Rebirth on October 13. The horrifying possession scenes in The Exorcist: Rebirth can be enhanced with CGI and other digital effects, all of which demand a significantly greater amount of time in post-production than the spectacular practical effects used in the original 1973 film adaptation of The Exorcist. These effects helped the film earn its now-famous reputation.

Who is the Director of The Exorcist: Believer?

David Gordon Green is a film director from the United States. In addition to directing the dramas George Washington (2000), All the Real Girls (2003), and Snow Angels (2007), he also directed the thriller Undertow (2004). He wrote or co-wrote the screenplays for all of these films. Your Highness (2011), Pineapple Express (2008), and The Sitter (2011) are all comedies that Green directed after making the switch to the comedy genre in 2008. The indie films Prince Avalanche and Joe (both 2013) marked his return to the tragic roles he had played earlier in his career. This was followed by the movie Our Brand Is Crisis (2015), Manglehorn (2014), and Stronger (2017). Green also directed a trilogy of slasher films in the Halloween franchise, titled Halloween Kills (2021), Halloween (2018), and Halloween Ends (2022), which he co-wrote with regular collaborator Danny McBride. These films were Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). In addition, Green has directed episodes of the comedy shows Eastbound & Down (2009–2013), Red Oaks (2014–17), Vice Principals (2016–17), and The Righteous Gemstones (2019–present), on all of which he has likewise worked as an executive producer.

The Exorcist: Believer | Official Trailer

What is the Plot of The Exorcist: Believer?

Some updates to The Exorcist revival have focused on the narrative specifics of the next horror flick. Leslie Odom Jr., best known for his performance as Aaron Burr in the Broadway sensation Hamilton and its movie adaptation on Disney+, has signed on to star in The Exorc