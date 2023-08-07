The Equalizer Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

The Equalizer, a successful police drama from the 1980s, has earned a special place in the hearts of its viewers. After the show concluded, fans were eager for a reboot, and it came in the form of a feature film in 2014 starring Denzel Washington called “Training Day.” The film spawned two sequels, with the third installment, “The Equalizer 3,” set to release soon. However, many fans felt that the film franchise didn’t capture the same spirit as the original show. So, when news broke in November 2019 that the show would be relaunched as a television series, fans were thrilled. The police procedural has now completed three seasons and is shining brighter than ever. Here’s everything we know about The Equalizer Season 4.

The Equalizer Season 4 Cast

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall

Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Liza Lapira as Melody

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah

Lorraine Toussaint as Viola

Chris Noth plays Bishop William

Jennifer Ferrin as Jennifer Ferrin

What is the Release Date of The Equalizer Season 4?

The fourth season of The Equalizer was expected to premiere in the Fall of this or the following year, as both Seasons 3 and 4 were greenlit before the Season 2 finale aired. However, due to the strikes by WGA writers and SAG-AFTRA actors, there might be a delay in the release. It is possible that The Equalizer will be impacted by these simultaneous strikes. As of now, an official release date has not been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on The Equalizer Season 4.

Who are the Creators of The Equalizer?

The television series “The Equalizer” was created by Michael Sloan. Sloan is a writer and producer known for his work on The Equalizer (2014), The Equalizer 2 (2018), and Quincy M.E. (1976). He has been married to Melissa Sue Anderson since March 17th, 1990, and they have two children.

Richard Lindheim is another creator of The Equalizer. Lindheim was a writer and producer known for his work on The Equalizer (2014), The Equalizer 2 (2018), and The Equalizer (2021). He passed away in 2014, and his funeral was held on January 18th, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California.

Is There a Trailer for The Equalizer Season 4?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer available for The Equalizer Season 4 at this time.

What is the Plot of The Equalizer Season 4?

The Equalizer follows the story of Robyn McCall, a mysterious woman with a hidden background. She uses her exceptional skills to help those who have nowhere else to turn. While specific storylines for Season 4 are being kept under wraps, the show’s foundation remains the same. McCall leads a team to deliver vigilante justice to her clients who cannot find justice through legal means.

Here is the series’ plot synopsis:

“Robyn McCall is a mystery woman who comes from an unknown background. She is known for using her enormous skills to assist those with nowhere else to turn. Most people think McCall is a typical single mother who is quietly parenting her teenage daughter. But to a select group of people who know and trust her, she is known as ‘The Equalizer,’ which is shorthand for ‘an anonymous guardian angel and defender