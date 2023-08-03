John Wick’s formidable rival

Ever since the release of the first John Wick movie in 2014, Keanu Reeves has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity. The talented actor, known for his role in The Matrix, continued to win fans with his exceptional performance in the four John Wick films, his return to The Matrix franchise, and even his appearance in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. However, it is important to note that John Wick is not the only action film series with intense and precise fight scenes.

In 2014, the same year John Wick was released, Denzel Washington portrayed a character with extraordinary lethal skills in The Equalizer. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this thriller follows the story of Robert McCall, a former secret agent who seeks a quieter life but is forced back into action when he encounters the Russian mafia while trying to save an abused young woman. The success of the first film led to a sequel in 2018, and a third film is set to be released at the end of August.

The end of an era?

If you were hoping to fill the void left by the uncertain future of John Wick with The Equalizer, you might reach the end sooner than expected. Denzel Washington has officially confirmed that The Equalizer will be a trilogy, meaning it will come to a conclusion soon. In an interview, Denzel Washington stated:

The director, Antoine Fuqua, also confirmed that this third installment will be the last for Denzel Washington’s character, Robert McCall. According to Fuqua, “Robert McCall must go” and “someone else has to take over and do justice.” While there is no guarantee that The Equalizer franchise will end with this third film, it is possible that another actor will take over the role.

As a reminder, The Equalizer 3 is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2023, in French cinemas.