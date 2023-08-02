





The Evolution of The Equalizer: From TV Series to Successful Film Franchise

The evolution of a successful television series into a successful cinema franchise can occasionally be accomplished without a hitch. Over the years, we have witnessed several famous television shows become even more successful behemoths on the big screen. Some of these shows, such as 21 Jump Street and The Simpsons, have received adaptations in Hollywood.

In the 1980s, Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim devised the idea for the spy-thriller series The Equalizer, which they later collaborated on. Once it came to an end in August of 1989, the show was a big success within its time slot; however, once it ended, there were many years during which fans of the show had to wait for it to return to their television screens. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until over 30 years later that an announcement was made that a Hollywood adaptation was in the works.

The film of the same name, released in 2014, was written by Richard Wenk and directed by Antoine Fuqua. The principal part in the movie was played by Denzel Washington (Training Day), and his performance as Robert McCall is widely considered one of the actor’s most memorable roles. It was a no-brainer for producers to order a second installment after the first film received such a positive response from viewers, both those already familiar with the source material and those new to the franchise. A third film in the franchise has been revealed, and it is anticipated to be released later this year. This news comes from the fact that the sequel also successfully gained the interest and affection of many fans. Considering this, the following is a rundown of all currently known about The Equalizer 3.

The Equalizer 3 Cast

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

Dakota Fanning

David Denman

Sonia Ammar as Chiara

Eugenio Mastrandrea

Gaia Scodellaro

Andrea Scarduzio

Massi Furlan as Soccer analyst(voice)

Remo Girone

Salvatore Ruocco as Vincent’s man Salvatore

Andrea Dodero

Luca Della Valle as Italian Swat Team(voice)

Bruno Bilotta as Farmer

Giuseppe Russo as Soccer Commentator(voice)

Giampiero Rotoli as Young Lieutenant

Daniele Perrone

What is the Release Date of The Equalizer 3?

Sony Pictures has revealed that The Equalizer 3 will be released in theaters on September 1st, 2023. Given that this is the situation, it won’t be long until we see Denzel Washington’s portrayal of Robert McCall return to the big screen. This time, he’ll take out criminals and do his part to keep people safe. It is unknown when or on which streaming service The Equalizer 3 will become available, nor which streaming service it will land.

Who is the Director of The Equalizer 3?

Antoine Fuqua is a well-known name in the film industry in the United States, particularly for his work in the action and thriller genres. He first gained recognition for his work as a director of music videos before making his debut in the film industry with 1998’s The Replacement Killers. His breakthrough in the critical sphere came in 2001 with the thriller Training Day. The films Tears of the Sun (2003), King Arthur (2004), Shooter (2007), Brooklyn’s Finest (2009), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), The Equalizer (2014), Southpaw (2015), The Magnificent Seven (2016), The Equalizer 2 (2018), and Infinite (2021) are among his later works in the film industry. In addition to that, he was the director of the critically acclaimed films American Dream/American Knightmare (2018), What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali (2019), and the 2022 Hulu documentary series Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers.

THE EQUALIZER 3 – Official Trailer

What is the Plot of The Equalizer 3?

The storyline, which has high-octane action and tension that seems to be around every corner, is another reason why so many fans have taken to this film franchise and made it a part of their hearts. It is common knowledge that the setting of an action film plays a significant role in determining the overall mood of the picture. Because the prior two films in this series took place in or around Massachusetts, the producers of the third and final installment chose to switch things up for this installment. In the third installment of “The Equalizer,” the story will be set in Europe, specifically in southern Italy. It will have Robert McCall engaging in a conflict with the mafia. The following is how the official synopsis of the plot reads:

Since he gave up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), who has tried to reconcile the horrible things he’s done in the past, finds a weird satisfaction in administering justice on behalf of the oppressed. McCall’s (Washington’s) character is portrayed in the movie Equal Justice as a man who gives up his life as a government assassin. After being taken aback by how quickly he adjusted to life in Southern Italy, he is shocked to learn that the local criminal bosses govern his new acquaintances. As the situation becomes more dangerous, McCall is aware of what he must