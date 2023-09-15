The Enduring Charm of “Matilda”: A Trip Down Memory Lane The Enduring Charm of “Matilda”: A Trip Down Memory Lane Matilda, a 1996 fantasy comedy film, may have been a box office flop at the time of its release, but it has since become a beloved favorite for many. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix, providing a wonderful opportunity for families to bond over an entertaining and heartwarming story. The plot revolves around Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with distant and inattentive parents, Harry and Zinnia Wormwood. Her life gets even more complicated when she starts attending school, where she must deal with the tyrannical Principal Agatha Trunchbull, who is infamous for her strict discipline. Despite the challenges she faces, Matilda discovers that she has the incredible power of telekinesis, which she uses to help her friends and stand up to her parents. This classic movie is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good underdog story with a touch of magic. Matilda cast: Who stars in the 1996 movie? Mara Wilson stole our hearts as a child when she appeared as Natalie “Nattie” Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire starring Robin Williams, and then as Matilda Wormwood in the ’90s film. Today, the actress voices Liv Amara/Diane “Di” Amara in Big Hero 6: The Series. Check out the full cast list below: Mara Wilson as Matilda Wormwood

Danny DeVito as Harry Wormwood

Rhea Perlman as Zinnia Wormwood

Pam Ferris as Agatha Trunchbull

Embeth Davidtz as Jennifer Honey

Paul Reubens as Bob

Tracey Walter as Bill

Brian Levinson as Michael Wormwood

Kiami Davael as Lavende

Jacqueline Steiger as Amanda Thripp

Jimmy Karz as Bruce Bogtrotter

Kira Spencer Hesser as Hortensia

Jean Speegle Howard as Mrs. Phelps

Marion Dugan as Cookie

Jon Lovitz as Mickey In the movie “Matilda”, the director Danny DeVito portrays the character of Harry Wormwood and also narrates the movie. The script is written by Nicholas Kazan and Robin Swicord, following the plot of the renowned children’s book by Roald Dahl. The film tells the story of a young girl named Matilda, who possesses extraordinary intelligence and telekinetic powers but is neglected and mistreated by her family. Through her journey, she discovers her abilities and finds a new family in her caring teacher and librarian. Matilda is streaming on Netflix.

