The Emmy Awards: An Introduction

In France, the film and theater industries are honored with the César and Molière Awards, while in the United States, the Golden Globes, Oscars, and Emmy Awards hold international prestige. In this article, we focus on the Emmy Awards, shortly after the announcement of this year’s nominees. Popular television series such as Ted Lasso, The Bear, Succession, The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, Better Call Saul, and The Last of Us have received nominations. Out of these, Succession leads with 27 nominations, closely followed by The Last of Us with 24 and The White Lotus with 23.

Possible Postponement of the Ceremony

Originally scheduled for September 18, the Emmy Awards face uncertainty in light of the ongoing strike in Hollywood and potential aftershocks in the coming months. The situation has led to discussions among production company executives and the actors’ union, as well as a potential postponement of the event. Meanwhile, on social media, viewers and observers have initiated a lively debate surrounding Bella Ramsey’s nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Reaction to Bella Ramsey’s Nomination

The debate primarily revolves around the timing of the Golden Globes and the inclusion of Emma D’Arcy in the same category. Many argue that both Bella Ramsey and Emma D’Arcy identify as non-binary, which raises questions about categorizing them in a female-specific group. It is worth noting that the English language possesses neutral pronouns, which simplifies the situation. Some see their inclusion in this category as a default decision, while others believe it aligns with their respective roles as Ellie and Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Overall, the debate highlights the absence of a non-binary category and the need for greater inclusivity. Bella Ramsey expressed discomfort in being placed in the best actress category and called for more recognition and opportunities for non-binary actors in award ceremonies. Alongside Bella Ramsey, other nominees in the category include Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Sarah Snook (Estate).